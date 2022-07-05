SECP briefs Miftah on reforms

ISLAMABAD: SECP chairman Aamir Khan called on Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday to apprise reforms the regulator has taken in digitisation, ease of doing business, financial inclusion, and transparency, a statement said.
Khan shared the SECP had digitalised incorporation process and also established a business center to quickly resolve issues in company incorporations, the regulator stated. “SECP has established independent supervision and adjudication departments, which streamlined the commision’s internal operations and also increased transparency in its enforcement processes,” khan said.
He shared that the SECP had hired experts in legal and enforcement fields, and also introduced frameworks for new products and services, including issuance of convertible debt securities and regulations for asses backed securitisation. A concept note on further issues of shares and another for peer-to-peer (P2P) lending had also been issued, SECP chairman apprised the finance minister.
ISLAMABAD: National Coordination Committee held a meeting on Pakistan Hydro-Met and Climate Services Project , funded...
KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited net profit jumped 83 percent to Rs10.986 billion in the year ended June...
KARACHI: Silkbank and TPL Insurance have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a current account facility...
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from July 8 to July 12, 2022 on account of Eid-ul-Adha...
KARACHI: The rupee rose against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on first trading session of FY23...
Istanbul: Inflation in Turkey in June soared to an annual rate of 78.6 percent -- the highest in 24 years, according...
Comments