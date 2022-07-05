SECP briefs Miftah on reforms

ISLAMABAD: SECP chairman Aamir Khan called on Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday to apprise reforms the regulator has taken in digitisation, ease of doing business, financial inclusion, and transparency, a statement said.

Khan shared the SECP had digitalised incorporation process and also established a business center to quickly resolve issues in company incorporations, the regulator stated. “SECP has established independent supervision and adjudication departments, which streamlined the commision’s internal operations and also increased transparency in its enforcement processes,” khan said.

He shared that the SECP had hired experts in legal and enforcement fields, and also introduced frameworks for new products and services, including issuance of convertible debt securities and regulations for asses backed securitisation. A concept note on further issues of shares and another for peer-to-peer (P2P) lending had also been issued, SECP chairman apprised the finance minister.