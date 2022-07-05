 
close
Tuesday July 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Business

SBP announces Eid holidays

By Our Correspondent
July 05, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed from July 8 to July 12, 2022 (Friday to Tuesday) on account of Eid-ul-Adha holidays, the SBP announced on Monday.

Comments