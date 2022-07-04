Hospital sealed for violating PHC orders

LAHORE : In a special campaign against quacks during the last week, a private hospital was sealed for violating PHC orders, while a case was registered against a quack for illegally de-sealing a pharmacy.

A private hospital Zaib Medical Centre, located in Johar Town, was sealed for not implementing PHC orders to stop the provision of treatment facilities, and a fine of Rs0.5 million was imposed, which is the maximum as per the PH Act 2010. Instead of acting as per the directions, and to avoid further legal action, foreign nationals, who were running the setup, changed its name to Zaib Medical Centre from Zhong Baa Hospital. The foreign medics were found treating patients without getting registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. A PHC team sealed the premises and issued notices for further legal action.

On the complaint of the PHC enforcement team, a case was registered by the Shalimar Police Station against quack Muhammad Jameel for illegally desealing his Jameel Medical Centre, and making it functional without fulfilling legal requirements.

The PHC also sealed 47 illegal treatment centres after its teams had visited 224 centres in District Lahore. “So far, the PHC teams had visited 10,678 health care centres, and shuttered 353 quacks’ outlets in Lahore only,” added a spokesperson for the Commission.