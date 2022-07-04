Badosa beats Kvitova to reach Wimbledon last 16

LONDON: World number four Paula Badosa defeated two-time champion Petra Kvitova on Saturday to reach the Wimbledon fourth round, where she will face another former winner, Simona Halep.
The Spaniard triumphed 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) to make the last 16 for a second successive year at the All England Club.
Badosa recovered from a 4-2 deficit in the opening set to get the better of Kvitova, who double-faulted when she was facing set point.
In a tighter second set, Kvitova was eventually undone by her all-or-nothing approach. By the end of the match she had hit 34 winners and 31 unforced errors.
