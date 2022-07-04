Ton-up Bairstow leads England rally against India

BIRMINGHAM: Jonny Bairstow completed his third hundred in successive Tests before falling for 106 at Edgbaston on Sunday to leave England´s series-decider against India intriguingly poised.

Bairstow, 91 not out when rain forced an early lunch on the third day of the Covid-delayed fifth Test, went to three figures when a push off seamer Shardul Thakur was misfielded on the cover rope to give the Yorkshireman his 14th four in 119 balls. He also hit two sixes.

His exit left England 227-6 and they were eventually dismissed for 284 in reply to India´a first-innings 416, a deficit of 132 runs.

But that represented a major recovery after England had resumed on 84-5 in a match they have to win to end this five-match series level at 2-2.

The 32-year-old Bairstow´s latest century followed scores of 136 at Trent Bridge and 162 at his Headingley home ground, where he also made an unbeaten 71 in the second innings, in England´s recent 3-0 whitewash of Test world champions New Zealand.

In England´s first series under their new leadership duo of Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the team had several times hit its way out of trouble.

But for all the talk of the new ´Bazball´ approach, a reference to former New Zealand captain McCullum´s nickname, Bairstow did still play himself in against India´s impressive pace attack in a match England have to win to square this five-match series at 2-2.

Bairstow was 16 not out off 65 balls before, playing orthodox but powerfully hit strokes, he accelerated in scoring his next 84 runs off just 54 balls as the 32-year-old went to his fifth Test century of 2022.

But he fell to the first ball of Shami´s new spell when an edged drive flew to former India captain Virat Kohli at first slip. Kohli, who earlier Sunday had been spoken to by the umpires following a verbal altercation with Bairstow, blew a kiss to the crowd.

Matthew Potts added a rapid 19 before he was last man out, caught in the slips by Shreyas Iyer off Mohammed Siraj, althought it needed a lengthy review by third umpire Marais Erasmus to confirm the dismissal and the paceman´s figures of 4-66 in 11.3 overs

All-rounder Stokes, nought not out overnight, batted in frantic fashion for 25.

Already dropped on 18, when Shardul Thakur floored a routine catch at cover, Stokes was missed again on 25 when India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah dropped a low chance at mid-off, with Thakur the unlucky bowler on this occasion.

But Thakur was not unlucky for long as Stokes, far from retreating into his shell, drove harder and higher next ball only for Bumrah, diving to his left, to hold a brilliant catch and one far harder than the chance he had missed.

That catch continued an excellent all-round match for Bumrah, leading India for the first time after regular captain Rohit Sharma was sidelined by Covid-19.

The tailender had smashed Stuart Broad for 29 in an over costing a total of 35 -- the most expensive in Test history -- in a flourish to an India total built on hundreds from Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104).

Score Board

England won the toss

India 1st Innings 416

England 1st Innings

Lees b Bumrah 6

Crawley c Gill b Bumrah 9

Pope c Iyer b Bumrah 10

Root c Pant b Siraj 31

Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 106

Leach c Pant b Shami 0

Stokes c Bumrah b Thakur 25

Billings b Siraj 36

Broad c Pant b Siraj 1

Potts c Iyer b Siraj 19

Anderson not out 6

Extras: (b16, lb5, nb13, w1) 35

Total: (all out, 61.3 overs) 284

Fall: 1-16,2-27,3-44, 4-78, 5-83, 6-149, 7-241, 8-248, 9-267, 10-284

Bowling: Bumrah 19-3-68-3, Shami 22-4-78-2, Siraj 11.3-2-66-4, Thakur 7-0-48-1, Jadeja 2-0-3-0

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG))