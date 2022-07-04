Five Eid holidays approved

ISLAMABAD: Five-day holidays for Eid-ul-Azha in the country have been approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier approved Eid-ul-Azha holidays from July 8 to 12. The Cabinet Division is expected to now issue a notification in this regard, reported Geo News.

On June 29, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Zil-Haj moon had not been sighted in Pakistan, adding that Eid-ul-Azha in Pakistan will be observed on July 10 (Sunday). Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad had announced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held in Karachi after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent.

Addressing a press conference, Azad had said no testimony of the moon being sighted was received from any part of the country. The first day of Zil Haj would fall on July 1 (Friday), he had added.