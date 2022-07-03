Centre, Sindh agree to launch blue economy, eco-tourism projects

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman have agreed to work on different projects, including depollution of Manchar Lake, development of eco-tourism in Keenjhar Lake and Miani Forest and fortifying fisheries cold chains and developing of sustainable Fisheries Management Framework.

The meeting was held at CM House on Saturday and was attended by Provincial Minister for Forest & Wildlife Taimur Talpur, Chairman Planning and Development Board Hassan Naqvi, Forest Secretary Badar Jamil Mendhro and Secretary Environment department Hassan Iqbal.

It was pointed out that the federal government has established "The National Disaster Risk Management Fund" (NDRMF) to finance the subprojects that will contribute to enhancing Pakistan's resilience to climatic and other natural hazards and strengthen the government's ability to respond to disasters triggered by natural hazards.

The Fund is also mandated to support climate-related interventions for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

It [The Fund] has already committed an amount of $38.78 million nationally for implementing projects aligned with and complementing the implementation of the National Disaster Management Plan and National Flood Protection Plan .

Federal Minister Sherry Rehman asked the provincial government to send them to the federal government. She assured the federal government would fund them through NDRMF or any other source.