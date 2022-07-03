Solar plants to be installed

LAHORE : Five to 20MW solar power plants will be installed at various locations in Pakistan.
The installation of these plants will play an important role in overcoming the current energy crisis in Pakistan and will also be a source of permanent employment for 1,000 people at the regional level. Al-Battar Group International CEO Malik Abrar Hussain expressed these views in a meeting with media representatives.
LAHORE: A workshop on Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation for control room in-charges from all districts...
LAHORE : IG Railways Faisal Shahkar has suspended the head constable of railways traffic police for manhandling a...
LAHORE: A one-day consultative workshop was organised with relevant stakeholders to share findings of Training Need...
LAHORE: An anti-dengue awareness walk was organised at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority ...
LAHORE : The Anti-Smuggling Wing of Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs, Multan Region has lodged 426...
LAHORE: Around 258 people killed in accidents in different areas of the City were shifted to different places by Edhi...
Comments