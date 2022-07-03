 
close
Sunday July 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Solar plants to be installed

By Pr
July 03, 2022

LAHORE : Five to 20MW solar power plants will be installed at various locations in Pakistan.

The installation of these plants will play an important role in overcoming the current energy crisis in Pakistan and will also be a source of permanent employment for 1,000 people at the regional level. Al-Battar Group International CEO Malik Abrar Hussain expressed these views in a meeting with media representatives.

Comments