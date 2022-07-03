One arrested for molestation

Rawalpindi : A police team on Saturday arrested an accused for abusing a teenagerd boy within the jurisdiction of Saddar Berouni Police Station.
The police immediately registered a case on the application of the victim’s brother and arrested the accused.
SP (Saddar) Ahmed Zunir Cheema appreciated the Police team for swift action and said that the accused would be challaned with evidence for a definite punishment.
The SP (Saddar) said the incidents of violence, abuse and harassment against children and women were intolerable.
