Sunday July 03, 2022
Peshawar

Section 144 enforced

By Our Correspondent
July 03, 2022

KOHAT: Authorities have enforced Section-144 in the district owing to security reasons.

Under the section-144 imposed by the district administration, weapon display, sale of firecrackers and swimming in canals and river water have been banned. Also, the authorities have banned illegal cattle markets and the sales of animal skin on Eid days.

