Section 144 enforced

KOHAT: Authorities have enforced Section-144 in the district owing to security reasons.
Under the section-144 imposed by the district administration, weapon display, sale of firecrackers and swimming in canals and river water have been banned. Also, the authorities have banned illegal cattle markets and the sales of animal skin on Eid days.
MARDAN: District police have arrested three accused wanted in a three murders while two men were arrested for...
ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and its constituent organisations, condemning the killing and...
MANSEHRA: A man committed suicide after opening fire on his sister-in-law in the Chagri village of Oghi tehsil on...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the citizens to adopt...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Sunday finalised its aspirant for deputy tehsil chairman slot. A tough...
ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench on Saturday nullified the May 2017 notification of the Khyber...
Comments