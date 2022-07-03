Taming traffic

Every year millions die around the world due to avoidable motor vehicle accidents. The leading causes behind these unnecessary tragedies include driving under the influence, using mobile phones at the wheel, refusing to wear seat belts and willful ignorance of basic road safety regulations. Countries like Pakistan where traffic laws are implemented very inconsistently, if at all, account for a disproportionate number of avoidable traffic-related deaths.
In this regard, it is imperative for the traffic police in all areas to strictly enforce all traffic laws and regulations with no exceptions. Furthermore, local authorities should crack down on unlicensed drivers and ensure only those who have cleared the required training are allowed to get behind the wheel. This may require revamping the way in which drivers licenses are issued, and it may also be advisable to conduct traffic awareness and safety campaigns aimed at both drivers and pedestrians.
Basrina Amin
Turbat
