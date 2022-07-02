Dragon Boat Festival held at NUST

Islamabad : China Study Centre at NUST arranged dragon boat festival not only for Pakistani and Chinese students but also invited Chinese famous companies like three gorges company, tang international education, CSAIL and others, who are operating in Pakistan.

CSC also invited CPEC dignitaries, directors and consolers of China Study centres and China cultural institutions. It was the mega event arranged by CSC NUST Islamabad in which many companies, educational institutions and universities of China sponsored their products and cash prizes to CSC.

Chinese students and children who are living in Pakistan participated in dances and cultural shows, they also participated to sing Urdu Pakistani songs to show friendship and brotherhood relations with Pakistan.

NUST students, those who are learning Chinese language also sang Chinese songs to express that language and cultural barriers cannot faded our friendships. The basic purpose of this event was to promote cross cultural activities between two countries and to promote CPEC for prosperity of both countries.

Pakistani and Chinese dignitaries were amazed to see how their young generation are collaborating with each other and participating in cross cultural activities. We hope that soon this bond between China and Pakistan will be stronger.