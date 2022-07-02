LWMC lifts over 97,500 tonnes waste in fortnight

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Friday completed its 15-day cleanliness operation and lifted more than 97,500 tonnes solid waste from city areas.

The cleanliness operation was conducted in phases in all 9 towns of the city. During the zero waste operation, the LWMC made extraordinary cleanliness arrangements outside all mosques, churches, graveyards, public and private hospitals, commercial markets, parks, cattle markets, main roads, public offices followed by other places of the city.

The LWMC lifted 1,095 tonnes waste from Gulberg Town, 1,718 tonnes from Samnabad Town, 6,368 tonnes from Allama Iqbal Town, 2,864 tonnes from Nishter Town, 1,069 tonnes from Data Ganj Baksh Town, 986 tonnes from Aziz Bhatti Town, 2,058 tonnes from Ravi Town, 1,463 tonnes from Shalimar Town and 758 tonnes from Wahga Town. The LWMC collectively removed 18,380 tonnes additional waste.

According to the plan, 13 open plots and 55 open heaps were cleared in Gulberg Town, 14 open plots and 51 open heaps in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, 23 open plots in Aziz Bhatti Town, 209 open plots in Allama Iqbal Town, 68 open plots in Nishtar Town, 119 opoen plots in Ravi Town and 18 open plots in Samanabad. 49 open plots in Shalimar Town and 21 open plots were cleared in Wagha Town. CEO LWMC Rafia Haider said the department had taken all possible measures to remove waste. The LWMC has mobilized all its workforce and machinery to make the city zero waste before Eid-ul-Azha.

She said the plan of Eid was not just limited to this zero waste operation, special cleanliness activities will remain continue till Eid followed by swift redressal of public complaints. In addition, cleaning operations are being carried out in all cattle markets of the city where 170 sanitary workers along with machinery have been deputed.

The Chief Executive Officer LWMC herself monitored the special operation and directed the team to continue the same efforts even till Eid. The CEO LWMC directed to further improve the cleanliness situation of the city and emphasized to strictly follow the Eid cleanliness plan. She said the department was formed to serve the public and we will make sure that citizens get facilitated. Any negligence with regards to cleanliness will not be tolerated at any cost. Spokesperson LWMC said citizen’s cooperation is the dire need for the department to ensure 100 percent cleanliness in the city. He said citizens can dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or can use mobile-based application Clean Lahore for their waste-related complaints.

commodities prices: Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi Friday inaugurated the strategy and analysis cell in the Department of Industry and Commerce. The cell is established to analyse prices of commodities, supply, stock and the performance of price control magistrates across the province daily.

The DG Industries will monitor the cell at his office. Video conferencing facilities will also be available in the cell. The departments concerned and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office will maintain liaison regarding prices issues and the problems will be resolved in the light of the cell's analytical reports.

In his remarks, Javed Qazi said the establishment of cell would be helpful in terms of price control measures. On the occasion, the DG Industries briefed the secretary on the working of the cell. Additional Secretary Commerce Ijaz Razaqi and officials of Industries and Commerce Department were also present.