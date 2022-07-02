Jabeur cruises into fourth round

LONDON: World number two Ons Jabeur beat French teenager Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to cruise through to the fourth round at Wimbledon.
The Tunisian had too much for the 19-year-old in their clash on Centre Court, breaking her five times and hitting 22 winners.
Jabeur, a quarter-finalist at the All England Club last year, will face 2018 champion Angelique Kerber or 24th seed Elise Mertens in the last 16.
LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah ended speculation over his Liverpool future on Friday by signing a new contract that will...
LONDON: Rafael Nadal was again forced to dig deep to reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday as women’s top seed...
LAHORE: Pakistan leg spinner Tuba Hasan earned her maiden central contract along with Gul Feroza and Sadaf Shamas...
KARACHI: Pakistan has a potential to qualify for the Olympics 2028 when Bocce sport is very likely to be included in...
LONDON: Wimbledon is gearing up to celebrate 100 years of its iconic Centre Court, described as a “white elephant”...
NANTES: France midfielder Moussa Sissoko has joined Nantes from Watford, the Ligue 1 club announced on Friday, ending...
Comments