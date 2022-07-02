Jabeur cruises into fourth round

LONDON: World number two Ons Jabeur beat French teenager Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to cruise through to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The Tunisian had too much for the 19-year-old in their clash on Centre Court, breaking her five times and hitting 22 winners.

Jabeur, a quarter-finalist at the All England Club last year, will face 2018 champion Angelique Kerber or 24th seed Elise Mertens in the last 16.