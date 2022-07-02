Not going anywhere

Even though the federal energy minister previously claimed that loadshedding would significantly reduce by June 22, the issue still exists, disturbing people’s lives. The government has now announced that loadshedding will increase in July 2022.
Power outages paralyze people who cannot carry out their daily activities with ease. Some people also complain that when power goes out during prayer time, they face trouble going to mosques. This is stressful for the elderly. It is concerning to see that Pakistan has still not been able to resolve its power crisis.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
