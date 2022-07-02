Engro Fertilizers issues esg report

LAHORE: Engro Fertilizers issued a sustainability report on Friday highlighting the company’s progress toward environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance (ESG) goals.

The report is based on Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and has been externally validated by an independent certification agency, the company said.

It covers how core values and governance model of Engro Fertilizers incorporate sustainable practices into its day-to-day operations.

Key highlights of the report include prioritisation of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address education, healthcare, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, decent work and economic growth, responsible consumption and production, climate action and forging partnerships for the realisation of SDGs.

The report also highlights the company’s measures to safeguard interests of farmers and national food security through farmer education, free of cost soil testing, and product delivery through an extensive distribution network of more than 100 warehouses and

4,000 dealers across the country.

According to the report, in 2021, women made up 15 percent of new hires at the company, with placements in unconventional roles as trade apprentices, graduate trainee engineers, workshop supervisors, warehouse in-charges and field-sales.

The company secured first runner up position in the category of leadership commitment at the UN Women 2021 Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards.

The report added that the company had also been recognised at CFA Society Pakistan Annual Excellence Awards 2021 and Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmark (GDEIB) Conference and Awards 2021, winning ten awards in different categories.

Speaking of the report, Ghias Khan, president and CEO Engro Corporation stated it spoke the company’s commitment towards building a sustainable future for its stakeholders.

The company was striving for robust core values and a governance model that could help incorporate sustainable practices in its day-to-day operations, he stated.

He hoped that the report would help gain an understanding of sustainability efforts and be a catalyst for change across various sectors and industries.

Engro would continue to view its businesses through lens of sustainability so that generations to come might have a safe and bright future, Khan said.