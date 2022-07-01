Provisional admissions to colleges on basis of 9th class results approved

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has approved provisional admissions to government colleges in Class XI on the basis of the ninth class results.

It had earlier been suggested to the education minister that due to delays in the 10th class results, admissions to the 11th class could not be carried out on time, which led to students enrolling in private colleges. Many students prefer to enrol themselves at coaching centres instead of getting admissions to colleges.

In this regard, Sindh Director General Colleges Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi called on Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Wednesday. The DG gave a detailed briefing to the minister and requested that if educational activities started on August 1, students would not waste four months in one academic year.

The minister agreed to the suggestion and said the students would be enrolled in 1st year class in colleges on the basis of their ninth class results and educational activities would start in colleges across Sindh on August 1. Manjhi thanked the minister and the secretary of college education for accepting the demand.