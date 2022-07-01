ECAT registration date extended

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore has extended the last date for online registration of entrance test (ECAT-22), for admissions in BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology programmes across Punjab till July 07, 2022.
According to a UET spokesperson, tokens are available on payment of Rs1,500, at designated HBL branches or by paying the registration fee online, until July 07, 2022. All Pakistani students who have passed or are taking the intermediate exams can take the ECAT. However, candidates who do not appear in the entrance test will not be eligible for admission in the undergraduate engineering programme of any public sector institution.
