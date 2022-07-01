What’s next?

Our fractured economic system is hurting the people. Inflation is soaring quite high. In just two months, the price of a sack of cement has gone up by Rs467. Such moves are detrimental to the country’s construction industry. The prices of petroleum products are expected to rise again. Pakistan’s finance minister has made it clear that a country that relies on borrowing should not ‘talk about self-determination’. All political parties are answerable to the people of Pakistan. They should tell where they have utilized our loans and why there has been no development in the country.

As long as incompetent leaders remain in power, self-reliance cannot be attained. The coalition government is also following in the footsteps of the PTI government and pushing the IMF agenda. On the one hand, millions of ordinary Pakistanis move abroad due to the country’s uncertain economic and political situation, and on the other hand, Pakistani business owners are turning to several neighbouring and friendly countries with their investments.

Muhammad Imran ul Haq

Lahore