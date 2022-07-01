Performance matters

Asif Zardari recently expressed that the PPP was likely to form its government in the centre. He seems to believe that apart from Punjab, he would win a majority in Sindh and Balochistan. Many agree to the extent that the PPP and others in the past had the potential to serve the nation, but they fail to make Pakistan a model welfare state where there is an equitable distribution of national wealth. The performance of the PPP government in Sindh has been quite poor for almost a decade now. Why hasn’t the party got a chance to upgrade sanitation, roads, water supply system, drainage, law and order, air quality, public services, health, firefighting, and education to date? The most problematic department in the province is the police service. One thinks that if all goes well today in Sindh alone, it would take 20 years to make it resemble what it was 60 years ago.

Leaders and parties come and go, but their good work remains in the people’s memories. We will have to wait and see if those who come in power next rely on performance, governance, sincere delivery and real across-the-board accountability.

Naved Zubairi

Karachi