AJK announces Rs100m assistance for Afghan quake victims

Islamabad : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has approved Rs100 million assistance for the earthquake victims in Afghanistan, says a press release.

The AJK cabinet and top bureaucracy also donated one month’s salary for the relief of people of Afghanistan.

The people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are saddened by the loss of life and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, he said.

He said, in this hour of sorrow, the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand with their brothers.

He said the government of AJK will send Rs100 million to Afghanistan to help the Afghan brothers at this hour of need. The procedure for sending aid will be decided after consultation with other departments, AJK prime minister said. A delegation representing the government of AJK will go to Afghanistan to deliver aid.