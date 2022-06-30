ITP officials rewarded

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer awarded Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officials for showing excellent performance.

He distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates to police officials for showing good performance. Those policemen awarded for showing good performance include; Sub Inspector Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Khan, ASI Zaheer Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Khalid, Head Constable Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Saleem, Constable Faheem, Allah Bakhsh, Muhammad Ilyas, Abid Hussain, Awa lZaib, Bilawal Saleem.

Accountability process would remain continue in the department and those showing good performance to be encouraged.

Special measures are being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and make Islamabad accident-free city. Implementation on traffic rules is crucial to bring down accident rate, he said and committed to ensure safe road environment in the city.

IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the officials for good command and control system of their subordinates and do maximum efforts for traffic discipline in the city. He urged all policemen o discharge their duties with honesty, hardworking and firmness. Police Education teams should create awareness about traffic rules and ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 to disseminate public safety messages along with latest traffic updates.