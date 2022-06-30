Injured Bavuma out of SA’s England tour

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa white-ball skipper and Test vice-captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of their tour of England which starts next month, Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.
Bavuma suffered an elbow injury during a recent Twenty20 series in India and needs eight weeks to recover.
The Proteas will play three world championship Tests, three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals against England as well as two T20 internationals against Ireland in England.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the one-day team and batsman David Miller will lead the T20 side in Bavuma’s absence.
South Africa have included Essex off-spinner Simon Harmer in their Test squad after he and Maharaj were the match-winners in a series against Bangladesh last season.
They have picked a strong pace attack, with Anrich Nortje, their fastest bowler, set to make a Test return after missing Tests during the 2021/22 season because of a hip injury.
