Injured Bavuma out of SA’s England tour

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa white-ball skipper and Test vice-captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of their tour of England which starts next month, Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.

Bavuma suffered an elbow injury during a recent Twenty20 series in India and needs eight weeks to recover.

The Proteas will play three world championship Tests, three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals against England as well as two T20 internationals against Ireland in England.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the one-day team and batsman David Miller will lead the T20 side in Bavuma’s absence.

South Africa have included Essex off-spinner Simon Harmer in their Test squad after he and Maharaj were the match-winners in a series against Bangladesh last season.

They have picked a strong pace attack, with Anrich Nortje, their fastest bowler, set to make a Test return after missing Tests during the 2021/22 season because of a hip injury.