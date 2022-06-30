MoU signed for age-group coaching project

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Engro on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the latter will assist the former in its pathway cricket programme.

Called Engro Cricket Coaching Project, it will work on the 100 best kids in various age-groups to build a strong back-up for the elite squad in future.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and Engro Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahsan Zafar Syed signed the memorandum document here at the National Stadium during a formal ceremony.

“It’s a huge project. From here we will get super stars,” Ramiz said while speaking on the occasion.

He said that Engro would bear the expenses of the coaches working under this project. “In the process whatever we need, Engro will support us,” he was quick to add. “The 100-best idea is that your under-13, under-17 and under-19 kids will be properly groomed and their techniques will be changed.

"It’s an expensive project. If you are to produce the world’s best youngsters you need money. So Engro has helped us and we will try to live up to its expectations as far as delivery is concerned. This project will be properly handled and we will introduce a new lot which will be exceptional. You can experiment with the kids at this level. The kids will be provided education, stipends, equipment and an environment which will help them be successful,” Ramiz said.

Ahsan said that Pakistan is the fifth youngest nation of the world; 65 percent of its population is below 35 years of age. It's important to focus their energy on a productive and healthy side and I think there is no healthier activity than sports,” Ahsan said.