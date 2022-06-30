Tayyab, Ammad move into Tuanku Trophy quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Ammad Fareed moved into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 Tuanku Muhriz Trophy in Malaysia on Wednesday.
Top seed Tayyab defeated unseeded M Nasser from Egypt 11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 7-11, 11-6 in 75 minutes in the second round. And 9/16 seed Amaad surprised eighth seed Ong Sai Hung from Malaysia 11-5, 5-11, 11-5, 11-3 in 33 minutes.
However, third seed Asim Khan was stunned by unseeded Abdallah Elmasry from Egypt 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 7-11 in 66 minutes.
Now Amaad is to face Abdallah Elmasry from Egypt and Tayyab is drawn against Sanjay Jeeva from Malaysia in the quarter-finals.
