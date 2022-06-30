Crackdown on drug pushers ordered

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana Wednesday ordered speeding up crackdown on narcotics dealers and law breakers.
Presiding over an anti-crime review meeting at his office, the CCPO said quick action should be taken against accused involved in display of arms, possession of illicit weapons, aerial firing, kite flying and other social evils. DIG (Operations) Suhail Ch, DIG (Investigation) Kamran Adil, SSP (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Operations) Mustansir Feroze, all SPs of Operations and Investigation wings, SP CIA Asim Iftikhar and other related officers attended the meeting. The CCPO reviewed the overall performance of both operations and investigation wings during the last two months. He also reviewed crime control, law and order situation, arrangements for peaceful by-elections and implementation of code of conduct of ECP during election campaign by the candidats and their supporters, progress in completion of pending under investigation cases, completion of targets for arresting POs and notorious criminals.
