Training session held to forge interfaith harmony

LAHORE:Speakers Wednesday emphasised the importance of interfaith harmony to counter violent extremism in society.

The speakers addressed different sessions of an event organised by Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness (SFEA) under its Project Tafheem (One Ummah, One Destination) under the title of Inter Madrassah Exchange Program (IMEP). The moot was held for female teachers and students of diverse schools of thought at Jamia Naeemia, Lahore, from June 25 to 28, 2022.

Addressing the concluding session, Tafheem Project Manager Sami Khan said it was a great effort to bridge the growing gap among teachers and students of various schools of thought in religious seminaries.

Teachers and students of different schools of thought attended the training programme. Sami said SFEA strived to promote interfaith harmony across the country and it believed the lasting peace could only be achieved by mutual understanding through dialogue and interaction.

He said in countries like Pakistan peace education was essential to promote inclusive and tolerant educational narratives. Therefore, such exchange programs are the need of the hour to create an inclusive society.