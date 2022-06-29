ECP stops Shehbaz from inaugurating power project

PM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan has barred the premier from inaugurating a power plant in PP-7, where by-elections are going to be held on July 17.

It was learnt that the prime minister was scheduled to inaugurate a power plant on Jhelum River in Kahuta on June 29 (today). The area falls under PP-7 Rawalpindi, where by-elections will be held on July 17. When the Election Commission learnt about this, it decided to inform the premier as the inauguration of the project would be in sheer violation of the code of conduct under the election rules.

Consequently, on the directions of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul, District Returning Officer PP-7 Aleem Shahab contacted Dr Tauqeer, principal secretary to the prime minister, and told him inauguration of any development project was a violation and the ECP could not ignore it. Later, the Principal Secretary to the PM informed the district returning officer and district monitoring officer about the cancellation of the PM’s visit.