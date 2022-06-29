Over 100 murders in Syria camp since Jan 2021

GENEVA: More than 100 people, including many women, have been murdered in a Syrian camp in just 18 months, the UN said on Tuesday, demanding countries repatriate their citizens.

The Al-Hol camp is increasingly unsafe and the child detainees are being condemned to a life with no future, said Imran Riza, the UN resident coordinator in Syria. Al-Hol, in the Kurdish-controlled northeast, was meant as a temporary detention facility.