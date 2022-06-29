Merit-based probe ordered

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stressed upon the need of timely and merit-based investigation of cases and completion of challan to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims.

Kamyana was presiding over a high-level meeting of all the SsP Investigation at CCPO office on Tuesday. All the SsP of Investigation Wing of Lahore police and related officers attended the meeting. CCPO reviewed the overall performance of all the SsP Investigation.

Kamyana directed the SsP Investigation to complete the challans of under investigation cases in time and to meet the targets of arresting the Proclaimed Offenders (POs). He said that the shortage of investigating officers in the investigation wing was being met and additional human resource provided.

CCPO Lahore said that prevention and detection of crime, centric policing is top priority of Lahore Police. He directed police officers to hold Open Courts in different areas of the city on regular basis to listen to the problems of the citizens.