Workers’ rights

Pakistan’s private-sector employees are facing so many problems. Private firms do not follow the minimum wage set by the government and recruit workers against meagre salaries that are not enough to make ends meet. Workers who raise their voice against low wages are often suspended or fired. Healthcare provided to employees is also limited. A majority of factories and companies do not pay attention to workers’ safety at the workplace. In some companies, new employees are not compensated during the training period.

Women are also playing an increasingly important role in the workforce, but they are deprived of fundamental necessities at their workplaces. Labour-rights violations are getting more common because there is no one to hold these companies accountable. The government must identify ways and solutions to address these issues.

Baqar Hussain Shaikh

Sukkur