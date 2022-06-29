Fair elections?

Sindh recently experienced a challenging situation in the form of the first phase of the local bodies elections. As soon as the PPP emerged as a major winner, its rival parties accused it of not conducting the elections in a transparent manner. At some polling stations, the situation did go out of control and many voters complained that they faced problems while casting their votes.
There were firing incidents, leading to the death of one person and several injuries. These violent incidents took place in front of law-enforcement personnel but were ignored. Such activities should be condemned at all levels.
Tariq Laghari
Islamabad
It is quite shocking that many medical stores are selling expired medicines without any fear. This practice is more...
Public-sector hospitals in Pakistan have become a dismal picture of neglect and bad governance. Most of these...
The Shehbaz Sharif government came to power with a lot of promises, but the first two months of this government...
Pakistan’s private-sector employees are facing so many problems. Private firms do not follow the minimum wage set by...
The current economic crisis demands a considerable reduction in the import bill which is projected to be around $75...
Pakistan faces a severe energy crisis, which is leading the country towards a series of issues. Power outages are...
Comments