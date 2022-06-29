Fair elections?

Sindh recently experienced a challenging situation in the form of the first phase of the local bodies elections. As soon as the PPP emerged as a major winner, its rival parties accused it of not conducting the elections in a transparent manner. At some polling stations, the situation did go out of control and many voters complained that they faced problems while casting their votes.

There were firing incidents, leading to the death of one person and several injuries. These violent incidents took place in front of law-enforcement personnel but were ignored. Such activities should be condemned at all levels.

Tariq Laghari

Islamabad