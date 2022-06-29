Studying in the dark

Pakistan faces a severe energy crisis, which is leading the country towards a series of issues. Power outages are affecting students’ studies. The annual exams of the secondary and higher secondary levels are currently being held. Without electricity, students remain deprived of a peaceful study environment.
It is unfortunate that persistent loadshedding has put students’ future at stake. The authorities must reduce loadshedding hours so that students can study peacefully.
Saif Ur Rehman
Lahore
