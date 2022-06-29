Economic stability

Even though the recently imposed super tax is a welcome step, the government’s claims that it has taken this step to prevent low-income families from further trouble seem exaggerated. There is a possibility that companies will opt for lay-offs to reduce their costs. It is all the more important for the government to ensure that companies do not put the burden of this super tax on low-income families.

It is pertinent to mention here that long-term economic sustainability requires that the tax net be widened by documenting the informal economy, and some long-overdue structural reforms are introduced in the agriculture sector.

Asad Aziz

Khushab