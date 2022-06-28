Jabeur into Wimbledon second round

LONDON: Ons Jabeur marked her rise to number two in the world by easing into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund on Monday.
Jabeur, a quarter-finalist in 2021 and fresh from the grass-court title in Berlin, raced to victory in just 54 minutes under the Court One roof. “Today I achieved my highest ever ranking and dropping just four games is a great start to the tournament,” said the Tunisian.
“It’s amazing to be back on Court One. The grass suits my drop shots and slice. “Now I hope to go further than the quarter-finals.” Jabeur, who rose to a career-high second in the world rankings on Monday, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year, seeing off Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza before falling to world number one Iga Swiatek. Jabeur will face either Rebecca Marino of Canada or Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa for a place in the last 32.
KARACHI: Asad Shah played brilliantly as Kings XI defeated Omar Associates by 25 runs to win first-ever International...
KARACHI: Former Mr Pakistan Tariq Pervez, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Tariq Zafar from Sindh were elected as...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Razi Ahmed Khan has been nominated as a technical delegate for the 10th Asian Shotgun...
GALLE: Sri Lanka are looking to inflict more pain on injury-hit Australia when the first match of a two-Test series...
KINGSTON: Shericka Jackson delivered on her promise to produce something special in the women’s 200m with a...
WASHINGTON: World number 77 Matthew Wolff, a 23-year-old American, is the latest player to leave the US PGA Tour for...
Comments