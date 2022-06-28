Two teenagers among nine suffer burns in Lyari blast

Nine people, including two teenagers, suffered burn injuries in Lyari’s Gulistan Colony after a blast on Monday, said Chakiwara police officials. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the area and took the casualties to the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Police said that a fire had erupted following the explosion of a gas pipeline in the locality, adding that the fire spread very quickly. They said Qari Akhtar, 50, muezzin of a nearby mosque, and eight other people suffered burns.

The other injured were identified as Umer Shah, 16, Ikramullah, 19, Adnan, 20, Asif, 33, Younus, 40, Mufti Nasir, 41, Wazir, 45, and Isra, 50. Police said the muezzin had suffered 43 per cent burns, and doctors have termed his condition serious.