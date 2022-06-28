Two teenagers among nine suffer burns in Lyari blast

Nine people, including two teenagers, suffered burn injuries in Lyari’s Gulistan Colony after a blast on Monday, said Chakiwara police officials. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the area and took the casualties to the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.
Police said that a fire had erupted following the explosion of a gas pipeline in the locality, adding that the fire spread very quickly. They said Qari Akhtar, 50, muezzin of a nearby mosque, and eight other people suffered burns.
The other injured were identified as Umer Shah, 16, Ikramullah, 19, Adnan, 20, Asif, 33, Younus, 40, Mufti Nasir, 41, Wazir, 45, and Isra, 50. Police said the muezzin had suffered 43 per cent burns, and doctors have termed his condition serious.
The Extraordinary Ordinariness of theHuman EncounterThe Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works...
A group of cyclists, particularly girls, hailing from the coastal neighbourhood of Ibrahim Hyderi took part in a cycle...
The polio eradication unit in Sindh on Monday launched a province-wide polio vaccination campaign targeting...
A man was shot dead in a firing incident on Ghaus Pak Road in Korangi on Monday. Police and rescue workers reached the...
A man was axed to death while his sister injured apparently over a family dispute on the outskirts of the city on...
A group of labour leaders on Monday demanded that all workers of the Gadani ship-breaking industry be registered with...
Comments