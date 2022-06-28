BU holds convocation

Islamabad:The 24th convocation of the Bahria University, Islamabad Campus was held at its Ibne Khuldoon Auditorium here.

Degrees were awarded to graduates of Humanities and Social Sciences, Business & Management and Engineering and Applied Sciences programs. Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (r) Kaleem Shaukat HI(M), Pro Rector (Admin), Pro Rector (Health Sciences), Pro Rector (Academics) and Pro-Rector (RIC) were the chief guests of the convocation ceremony and awarded degrees to graduating students of PhD, MPhil, masters and undergraduate programmes.

During the ceremony, a total of 970 degrees were conferred to the Undergraduate and graduate students of Management Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Law, Earth and Environmental, Electrical Engineering and Software Engineering Departments.

Moreover, 70 gold and 62 Silver medals were awarded to students who achieved top positions in their respective programmes. Speaking on the occasion, Rector Bahria University vice-admiral (r) Kaleem Shaukat HI(M) offered his heartiest congratulations to all graduates upon completion of their degree programs successfully. He appreciated the mutual and collective efforts of students and BU faculty in achieving their goal through hard work and dedication. The rector congratulated the teachers and parents whose efforts and continuous support had played a key role in making this journey a success.

He said to gold and silver medal earners that their academic distinctions were testament to the hard work with integrity and sincerity due to which they had been able to achieve their dreams.