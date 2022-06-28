‘E-tolling on motorways to help facilitate people’

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood has said that e-tolling system would help collecting accurate data related to toll tax collection, ultimately facilitating people with non-stop traveling.

Addressing an agreement signing ceremony between National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) for the installation of e-tolling on motorways, the minister said that e-tolling system would ensure smooth flow of traffic, save time and promote trade activities.

The minister revealed that he expressed desire to convert motorways on e-tolling during his first visit to facilitate the road users. The project would be completed before stipulated time of one year, he added. He asked the NHA experts to introduce reforms in traffic laws coping with the advance technologies and new dimensions of motorways.