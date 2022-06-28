Residents facing electricity issues

Rawalpindi:The residents of Rawalpindi were not only facing unscheduled loadsheding but also facing low voltage, tripping, feeder burning issues and single phase matters in this hot weather. The water sucking motors failed to supply water in some areas of city and cantonment board on Monday.

Over 30 per cent localities in city and cantonment board were operating on single-phase electric cables, where consumers getting only 80 volts rather than 220 volts during day and night. Burn of electric home appliances due to low voltage is a routine matter.

The areas of Morgha, Defense Road, Saleha Street, Gulistan Colony, Shah Khalid, Shah Faisal, Ahmedabad, Dhamyal. Dhok Juma, Jhanda and several other localities have been affected of low voltage.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Amjad giving policy statements to ‘The News’ assured to resolve all issues on priority basis. Some days back, he also assured to this scribe to resolve the single-phase issue with full electricity voltage but all claims were in vain.

The Managing Director (WASA) Muhammad Tanvir has also requested Iesco to provide full voltage electricity to supply water in all areas. The Kehkashan Colony Water Supply Scheme was strongly affected due to low voltage, he said. The electric motors were not pumping water due to low voltage therefore public was suffering shortage of water, he said.

The power supply in areas Tariqabad and Adiala sub divisions is frequent power tripping and consumers are facing low voltage issue. The residents of the two sub divisions, gathered outside the complaint offices of Tariqabad Sub Division and Adiala Sub Division because of unstable power supply in routine.