MoU for women empowerment in peacekeeping

Islamabad: NUST Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) and UN Women Pakistan, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together on advancing gender-responsive peacekeeping operations.

The agreement was signed the other day by Principal NUST Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (NIPCONS) Muhammad Salim Raza and UN Women Country Head Sharmeela Rasool.

The UN Women Department and the CIPS-NUST have agreed to collaborate in achieving the agenda of UNSC Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security. The broader aim is to build a conducive environment for collaboration and integration of CIPS training pursuits with UN agencies in the area of peace building and peacekeeping.

In her concluding remarks, Sharmeela Rasool applauded the efforts of CIPS as the global ambassador of Pakistan. She further highlighted the achievement of CIPS in making Pakistan the first country to achieve the goal of deployment of 15 per cent female staff officers as nearly 450 women have served in UN missions.