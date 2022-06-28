Chaos at polling stations

Election is a fair process for choosing representative from an area for its socio-political uplift. The polling staff comprises government officers from different organizations. It is quite disappointing to see how these people are treated by the authorities that provide no protection to them.
Mostly teachers are selected as returning and presiding officers. During the recently held local elections in different parts of Sindh, there were incidents of fights between polling agents and voters. This behaviour must change.
Sajjad Hussain Cheehani
Agra
