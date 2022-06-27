Double-murder accused held

KOHAT: The police here on Sunday arrested the main accused in a double murder case and recovered the weapon used in the crime, sources said. The police sources said that the accused Abid was arrested in a raid. He had allegedly killed two friends Abdul Hameed and Zubair Ali Shah over a petty issue.

His two accomplices Usman and Rashid had already been arrested. During the preliminary investigation, Abid confessed to have committed the murders.