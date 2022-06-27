PTI wins Swat by-poll

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the by-poll for the provincial assembly seat PK-7 Swat VI on Sunday. According to the unofficial results by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI’s Fazal Maula got 18,042 votes followed by Awami National Party (ANP) ’s Hussain Ahmad Khan with 14,665 votes.

Apart from Fazal Maula of PTI and Hussain Ahmad of ANP, Daulat Khan of the Tehreek-e-Inqilab Political Movement got 102 votes while an independent candidate Mohammad Ali Shah received 701 votes. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of AMP's MPA Waqar Ahmad Khan who died due to cardiac arrest in April.

Other political parties had not fielded candidates and were supporting ANP's contender. A total of 124 polling stations had been set up in the constituency for 188,044 registered voters. Polling in the constituency was held from 8:00 am till 5:00 pm.

The PTI leadership on Twitter lauded its own voters in Swat who not only snatched the seat from ANP but also won the by-poll against almost all the parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement that were supporting the ANP.