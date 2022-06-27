S. Korea’s Kim Min-kyu wins Korea Open

CHEONAN: South Korea’s Kim Min-kyu won the national title at the Korea Open Golf Championship on Sunday, clinching his first victory on home soil.Kim claimed the title after a fierce battle, with the final round of the Asian Tour event at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan going to a playoff.
The 21-year-old headed into his penultimate hole tied in first place at five-under-par, but his drive veered left and out of the course.
The final round went to a three-hole aggregate playoff, sending Kim and Cho Min-gyu back to the 16th hole, with the pair vying for their first career titles.
