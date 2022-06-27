Mohenjodaro could become a bustling tourist spot, but the Sindh government is not paying it the attention it deserves. The ancient heritage place is slowly being destroyed. The last time I visited Mohenjodaro, I was shocked to see that there were no proper facilities or a tour guide who could provide relevant information. This is not how historical sites are maintained.

The Sindh heritage department must take steps to turn this place into a most-visited tourist spot.

Farooque Ahmed Sargani

Karachi