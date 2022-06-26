Over 250,000 sacrificial animals landed at Super Highway cattle market

More than 250,000 sacrificial animals have so far been brought into the main cattle market of Karachi on the Super Highway. As many as 200,000 more animals are expected to arrive at the market soon.

The information to this effect was shared by Asif Ali Syed, a spokesperson for the media cell of the cattle market, on Saturday.

He said the market had been bustling with customers and had a wide variety of animals, including bulls, heifers, camels, goats and sheep.

He added that even remote areas within the premises of the market were now full of animals.

Muzaffar Hassan, the cattle market administrator, said animals had been continuously reaching the cattle market and their number would further increase in the coming days as animal traders were still in contact with the management of the market for bringing their animals to Karachi.

The arrival of the animals at the market would continue till the day of Eidul Azha, he maintained.