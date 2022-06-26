Man found dead hanging by a tree

LAHORE : A man was found dead hanging by a tree in fields in Barki on Saturday. A farmer reportedly was visiting his fields when he noticed the victim hanging with a tree and alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the spot, removed the body to morgue for autopsy and collected forensic evidences from crime scene.

The victim was identified as Hasnain Nazir, a resident to of Habibabad, Barki. Reportedly, the victim was suffering from few personal and family issues.

He had recently separated from his wife.

Youth dies in cylinder blast: A 25-year-old man died and another was injured in an incident of cylinder blast in a shop in Chah Meera on Saturday.

Reportedly, the victims were inside the shop situated near Floor Wali Mill when a cylinder exploded with a huge blast and as a result, two persons were injured.

They have been identified as Abu Baker 25 and Abid Majeed 32. Abu Bakar succumbed to injuries on the spot and Abid was shifted to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital for treatment.

The incident created panic in the locality as a heavy contingent of police and people rushed to the spot due to heavy explosion sound.

Strict security of cattle markets ordered: Lahore Police has finalised the security arrangements in view of the opening of cattle markets and selling points at various places of the provincial capital on the arrival of Eid-ul-Azha.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Lahore Police has made integrated and effective arrangements to provide full security to cattle traders and buyers.

According to security plan more than one thousand police officers and officials including 04 SPs, 06 DSPs, 10 SHOs and 34 Upper Subordinates would be deployed for security purposes whereas 160 anti-rights force personnel would also ensure law and order.

The CCPO Lahore continued that strict action would be taken against illegal cattle markets and cell points at any place other than the approved places by district administration.

Effective measures would be taken to protect cattle traders and buyers against swindlers, pickpockets and criminals.

Police personnel in plain clothes would also keep a close watch on suspicious persons and activities in the cattle markets. Dolphin Squad,

Police Response Unit as well as Vehicles of police stations would ensure effective patrolling around cattle markets and selling points.

CCPO further said that strict security arrangements would be made at the entrances and exits of cattle markets and special pickets would also be set up around these cattle selling points to check suspicious persons and vehicles.

Kamyana directed, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit teams would be on patrolling duties in shifts from the beginning of cattle markets till the end of Eid-ul-Azha.

The CCPO Lahore said that citizens should immediately contact the police on helpline 15 for help and guidance in case of any emergency.

According to the spokesperson of Lahore police, this year the district government has set up cattle markets at different open spaces adjacent to Lahore city including Shahpur Kanjran, Pine Avenue Road Nawab Town, LDA Avenue Raiwind Road, Haveli Markaz Sundar Road Raiwind, NFC Society, Manga Mandi Multan Road, Hazrat Abu Bakar Road Saggiyan, Hazrat Usman Ghani Road Saggiyan, Turki Road Dumping Point Lakho Daer, Sports Complex Ada Rakh Chhabeel Manawan, Burki Road Paragon Society, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City Kahna Kachha, Near Kahna Kachha Interchange and Fruit Market Kachha Nishtar Colony.