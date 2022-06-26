Business equipment distributed among women

LAHORE : Education and access to medical treatment facilities, better quality of life and healthy development of children require financial empowerment of women; former Punjab governor and President of Jazba Foundation

Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool expressed these views at a ceremony held at Royal Palm Club on Saturday.

Jazba Foundation gave jockey machines, beauty parlour equipment, parlour chairs and computers to skilled/business women to expand their businesses.

The ex-governor’s colleagues from Pakistan Army, Jazba Foundation officials and donors attended the ceremony. Khalid Maqbool underlined the importance of training for women to become self-reliant, support their families and for better education of their children.

Jazba Foundation is doing its bit to empower women by providing resources and business opportunities to the skilled/entrepreneur women who are running small businesses.

With the financial support of Jazba Foundation's philanthropists, one thousand skilled women have so far been able to expand their businesses or start new business at a cost of Rs96 million.

Jazba Foundation provided jockey industrial sewing machines, beauty parlour equipment and computers for setting up computer education centres to women.

Khalid Maqbool said that providing business to one thousand women is in fact a step towards economic prosperity of one thousand families.

He said that Jazba Foundation with the help of wealthy people and philanthropists would continue to help skilled women in achieving their goal of self-sufficiency. On this occasion,

4 computerised knitting machines worth Rs3.24 million, 17 industrial jockey sewing machines, 20 beauty parlour equipment, 4 computers and 2 ordinary sewing machines were distributed among women free of cost.