Oscar nominations 2026: Full list

2026 Oscar nominations: Complete list

At last, the Oscar nominations for 2026 are here. Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman are announcing them from the academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.



Below is the full list of who gets what nominations at the 98th Academy Awards.

Best picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actor in a leading role

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another'

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Actor in a supporting role

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Directing

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Adapted screenplay

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Frankenstein

Bugonia

Original screenplay

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

It Was Just An Accident

Blue Moon

Documentary feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary short

All the Empty Rooms"

Armed Only with a Camera

Children No More

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Animated feature

Arco

Zootopia 2

KPOP Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or The Character of Rain

Elio

Animated short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Costume design

Frankenstein

Sinners

Hamnet

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Marty Supreme

Film editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

International feature

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Live-action short

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and hairstyling

Frankenstein

The Ugly Stepsister

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

Kokuho

Original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Original song

Golden

Last Time (I Seen the Sun)

I Lied to You

Dear Me

Dream As One

Sweet Dreams of Joy

Train Dreams

Production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Casting

Hamnet

Sinners

The Secret Agent

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme