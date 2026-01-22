Oscar nominations 2026: Full list
The 98th Academy Award nominations have just been announced
By Hassan Sohail
January 22, 2026
At last, the Oscar nominations for 2026 are here. Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman are announcing them from the academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.
Below is the full list of who gets what nominations at the 98th Academy Awards.
Best picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Actress in a leading role
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Actor in a leading role
- Michael B Jordan, Sinners
- Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another'
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Actress in a supporting role
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Actor in a supporting role
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Directing
- Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Adapted screenplay
- One Battle After Another
- Hamnet
- Train Dreams
- Frankenstein
- Bugonia
Original screenplay
- Sinners
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- It Was Just An Accident
- Blue Moon
Documentary feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me In the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Documentary short
- All the Empty Rooms"
- Armed Only with a Camera
- Children No More
- The Devil is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Animated feature
- Arco
- Zootopia 2
- KPOP Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
- Elio
Animated short
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Costume design
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- Hamnet
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Marty Supreme
Film editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
International feature
- The Secret Agent
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Live-action short
- Butcher's Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Makeup and hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- The Ugly Stepsister
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- Kokuho
Original score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Original song
- Golden
- Last Time (I Seen the Sun)
- I Lied to You
- Dear Me
- Dream As One
- Sweet Dreams of Joy
- Train Dreams
Production design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World: Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Casting
- Hamnet
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
The 2026 Oscars ceremony will take place on March 15.
