2026 Oscar nominations: Complete list of snubs

Who has been snubbed in the 2026 Academy Award nominations?

Of course, when nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards are out, there will be snubs. Here is the full list of the stars who are overlooked for recognition in the prestigious awards ceremony.



Wicked: For Good

When Wicked came out, it raked in 10 nominations and won two of them. But the sequel, it seems, was not so lucky. Despite earning $200 million globally, the film received no nominations.

Jesse Plemons

After receiving nominations at the Golden Globes and the Actor Awards, it was expected that the actor would be nominated for the Oscars for his phenomenal performance as a conspiracy theorist in Bugonia. Yet, he was passed over.

Joel Edgerton

Starring as Robert Grainier in Train Dreams, Joel Edgerton's performance received critical acclaim. But ultimately, he was overlooked.

Adam Sandler

With a career spanning over 30 years, Adam Sandler has yet to receive an Oscar nomination, let alone a golden trophy. His latest effort to get one for his portrayal of a devoted manager in Jay Kelly sadly failed to receive recognition at the 98th Academy Awards.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti, though, received nominations in award season despite having a screen time of 19% in One Battle After Another. But her momentum appears to have died down at the Oscars.

Guillermo del Toro

Frankenstein was a dream project of Guillermo del Toro, which he made with utmost dedication, and critics and audiences gladly noticed; however, it seems Oscar voters had not.

Amanda Seyfried

In The Testament of Anne Lee, critics swooned over Amanda Seyfried's performance, yet she was passed over.

Paul Mescal

Since 2020, Paul Mescal has carved a name for himself among the top A-listers in Hollywood for his stunning portrayals. Playing Shakespeare in Hamnet was one of them. However, he was sadly overlooked.

Jennifer Lawrence

An actress with many laurels to her name, Jennifer Lawrence has been in the Oscar buzz for her performance in Die, My Love. But the voters at the Oscars have other names in mind.

Miley Cyrus

Lately, Miley Cyrus was actively promoting her track Dream As One in Avatar: Fire and Ash, but it failed to make an impact on Academy voters.

Odessa A'Zion

Despite receiving a nomination at the Actor Awards, Odessa A'Zion was overlooked for a nomination at the Oscars for her performance in the Marty Supreme.

No Other Choice

Park Chan-wook is a well-known director, but his works like Decision to Leave and The Handmaiden failed to garner enough attention among Oscar voters to earn a nod. His latest directed film, No Other Choice, gets the same treatment.